Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $519,286,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after acquiring an additional 682,916 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,912,000 after acquiring an additional 420,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $508.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $300.86 and a 1 year high of $514.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.84.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

