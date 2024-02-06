Alteryx (AYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 187.36%. On average, analysts expect Alteryx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alteryx Stock Performance
Shares of AYX stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.70.
AYX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $50.00 to $48.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.
Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.
