Amalgamated Bank Acquires 18,100 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.60. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

