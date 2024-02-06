Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $1,256.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,176.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $996.59. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $650.00 and a 12-month high of $1,307.14. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The firm had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

