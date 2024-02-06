Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Barclays from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com stock opened at $170.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $172.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,829 shares of company stock worth $8,885,713 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

