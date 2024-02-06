Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $198.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $180.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.95.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $170.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.12. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $172.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,885,713. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $123,733,000. King Wealth increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

