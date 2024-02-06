AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 8.7%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 10,657,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 14,835,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The company has a market cap of $811.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $7,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $6,406,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 295.6% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,760,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,300 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

