Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stake Lessened by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Amedisys worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.22.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,338.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.39. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $106.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

