AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.700-6.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.70-6.85 EPS.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $166.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $168.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.