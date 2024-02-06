AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83. AMETEK also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.850 EPS.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AME opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.78. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $169.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $205,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in AMETEK by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AMETEK by 31.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

