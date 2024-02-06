AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. AMETEK also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.850 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.94. The stock had a trading volume of 808,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,241. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $168.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

