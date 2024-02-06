AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 14,059 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $35,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,960,000 after acquiring an additional 68,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VXUS traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.24. 1,854,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.43. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.