AMG National Trust Bank Buys 31,528 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,528 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.05% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 81,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.33. 5,615,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,651,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

