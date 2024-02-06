AMG National Trust Bank Buys 31,528 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,528 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.05% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 81,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.33. 5,615,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,651,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

