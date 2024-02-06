AMG National Trust Bank Buys 6,925 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.41% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after buying an additional 36,936 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

IYE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.80. 168,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,092. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $49.10.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

