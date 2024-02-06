AMG National Trust Bank Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 340,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after acquiring an additional 181,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,656,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,420,623,000 after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $339.84. The stock had a trading volume of 234,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $346.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.00.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

