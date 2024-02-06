AMG National Trust Bank Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.77. 138,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,527. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $159.60.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

