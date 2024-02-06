AMG National Trust Bank Has $56.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.78. 1,037,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,231. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $455.88. The company has a market cap of $362.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.20.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

