AMG National Trust Bank Has $63.32 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,271,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,904 shares during the period. Ball comprises 2.2% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $63,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,039,000 after acquiring an additional 136,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,163,000 after acquiring an additional 169,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE BALL traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 721,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ball

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.