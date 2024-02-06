AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $15,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.42. 731,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,187. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $387.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.23.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

