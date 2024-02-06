AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 8,976 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after purchasing an additional 828,022 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,822. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

