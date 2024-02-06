AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $703.98. 3,616,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $742.00. The firm has a market cap of $668.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $609.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.20%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

