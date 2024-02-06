AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $38,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $114.70. 46,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.