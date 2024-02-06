AMG National Trust Bank Sells 2,532 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.64. 525,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,968. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

