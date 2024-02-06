AMG National Trust Bank Sells 262 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,918,000 after acquiring an additional 73,258 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.98. The stock had a trading volume of 303,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,745. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

