AMG National Trust Bank Sells 2,783 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.16. 93,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,559. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average is $96.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $106.63.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

