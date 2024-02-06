AMG National Trust Bank Sells 347 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.84. 212,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $167.52.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

