AMG National Trust Bank Sells 5,167 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,730,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,772,000 after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 301,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,124. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.25. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $113.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

