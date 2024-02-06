Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.03-0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AMKR. B. Riley raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 985,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,776. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,968.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,400 shares of company stock worth $723,313 in the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,221 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,109 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,729 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after acquiring an additional 930,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,873,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after buying an additional 862,251 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

