Analysts Set Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Price Target at C$7.72

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.87.
EQX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
