Analysts Set Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Price Target at C$7.72

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.87.

EQX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equinox Gold

Insider Buying and Selling

Equinox Gold Price Performance

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Jeremie Hardie sold 12,265 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.21, for a total transaction of C$88,430.65. In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Jeremie Hardie sold 12,265 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.21, for a total transaction of C$88,430.65. Also, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$89,237.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,267 shares of company stock valued at $447,682.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.