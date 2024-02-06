Analysts Set First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) PT at $1,620.67

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,620.67.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,534.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,436.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,404.51. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,552.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.84%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
