Analysts Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target at $23.30

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Mattel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mattel

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 20.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,121,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,696,000 after purchasing an additional 756,889 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 30.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,717,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at $1,751,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.