Analysts Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target at $18.25

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.