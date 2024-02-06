Analysts Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target at $67.75

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.
SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.
SS&C Technologies stock opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $64.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
