Analysts Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target at $67.75

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $64.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

