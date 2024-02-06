Analysts Set The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) PT at $104.00

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

NYSE TTC opened at $92.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth $3,573,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Toro by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

