Analysts Set Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target at $14.38

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 10,197 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $140,106.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 367,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,221.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 10,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $140,106.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 367,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,221.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,710,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,208,908.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,426 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Udemy by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

UDMY stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. Udemy has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 2.32.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

