Analyzing Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) & Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Free Report) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvo Pharmaceuticals $54.98 million 0.20 -$25.70 million ($0.12) -8.16 Bolt Biotherapeutics $5.73 million 6.89 -$88.10 million ($1.89) -0.55

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bolt Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

73.6% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 20.88% -1,996.22% 14.25% Bolt Biotherapeutics -990.43% -47.56% -35.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and Bolt Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 579.61%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets. The Production and Service Business segment supplies Pennsaid to Horizon for the U.S. market and is engaged in ongoing partnering efforts for Pennsaid. The Licensing and Royalty Business segment engages in the selling of Vimovo. The company was founded on August 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer. It is also developing BDC-2034, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2 for range of tumors, such as head and neck, non-small cell lung, ovarian, triple-negative breast, and other cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Toray Industries, Genmab A/S, Innovent Biologics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; and license agreement with Stanford University. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

