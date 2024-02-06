Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises about 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $332,126,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $217,878,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:APO traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $103.45. The stock had a trading volume of 763,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,964. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $104.05.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

