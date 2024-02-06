Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on APLE

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,369,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,574,000 after buying an additional 2,476,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,090,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,785,000 after purchasing an additional 793,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 254,813 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,044 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,865 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Free Report

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.