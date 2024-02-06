Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $200.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $189.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut Apple from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Apple from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.72.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $187.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 37,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

