Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.72.

Apple Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $187.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.16. Apple has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 37,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

