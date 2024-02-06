Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 686,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,746,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on APLD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Applied Digital from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Applied Digital Stock Up 8.0 %

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $561.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.14.

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,798 shares of company stock valued at $442,614. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,168,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Digital by 40.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 963,390 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 110.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 606,347 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Applied Digital by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,263,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 463,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 370.3% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 558,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 439,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

