Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 142.52% and a negative net margin of 74.41%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 39,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on APDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

