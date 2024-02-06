Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 142.52% and a negative net margin of 74.41%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on APDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
