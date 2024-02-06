Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Boosted by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.05. 2,155,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,126,792. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $178.40. The stock has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.17 and its 200-day moving average is $148.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

