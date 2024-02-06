Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Gap Up to $29.42

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.42, but opened at $31.02. Aramark shares last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 677,206 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Aramark Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 14.84%.

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 102.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after buying an additional 12,562,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after buying an additional 11,725,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aramark by 63.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after buying an additional 3,074,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,987,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,600,000.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

