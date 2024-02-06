Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL stock opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.