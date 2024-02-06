Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $25,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $105,741,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,648,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.