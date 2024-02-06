Ardor Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $81.96 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0820 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00079125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00028252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.