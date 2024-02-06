Argent Trust Co Acquires 4,205 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 540,357 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $2,267,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.59.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Get Our Latest Report on W. P. Carey

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.