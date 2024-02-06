Argent Trust Co Boosts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $296.65 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.26 and a 1-year high of $301.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,914,314.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $19,256,494 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.