Argent Trust Co Boosts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $275.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $182.31 and a 1-year high of $276.72.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

